Santa Maria Memorial Day 2026

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Veterans, family and friends stand for a prayer at the Memorial Day ceremony at the Santa Maria Cemetery District in Santa Maria, May 25, 2026. On this day, Team Vandenberg leadership participated in Memorial Day ceremonies in local communities, proudly continuing the legacy of veterans and those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of the nation. Memorial Day, a federally recognized holiday, served as a time to commend and appreciate the service and defense upheld by fallen heroes of our nation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Enso Valle)