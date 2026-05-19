Braylee, jury foreperson, prepares to read the verdict alongside Capt. Matthew Norwood, 412th Test Wing Judge Advocate office, during a fairy tale mock trial at Edwards Air Force Base, California, April 21. Norwood guided the eight-student jury through the deliberation process to highlight the importance of due process. (U.S. Air Force photos by Daniel Kelley)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 18:10
|Photo ID:
|9703462
|VIRIN:
|260421-F-OM838-1055
|Resolution:
|5419x1543
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Innocent or guilty? Edwards students to decide Big Bad Wolf’s fate [Image 5 of 5], by Daniel Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Innocent or guilty? Edwards students to decide Big Bad Wolf’s fate
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