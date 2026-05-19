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    Innocent or guilty? Edwards students to decide Big Bad Wolf’s fate [Image 1 of 5]

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    Innocent or guilty? Edwards students to decide Big Bad Wolf’s fate

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2026

    Photo by Daniel Kelley 

    412th Test Wing   

    Joey, serving on the student defense team, delivers an excellent closing statement in an attempt to prove the Big Bad Wolf’s innocence during a fairy tale mock trial at Edwards Air Force Base, California, April 21. (U.S. Air Force photos by Daniel Kelley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 18:10
    Photo ID: 9703458
    VIRIN: 260421-F-OM838-1024
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.82 MB
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Innocent or guilty? Edwards students to decide Big Bad Wolf’s fate [Image 5 of 5], by Daniel Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Innocent or guilty? Edwards students to decide Big Bad Wolf’s fate
    Innocent or guilty? Edwards students to decide Big Bad Wolf’s fate
    Innocent or guilty? Edwards students to decide Big Bad Wolf’s fate
    Innocent or guilty? Edwards students to decide Big Bad Wolf’s fate
    Innocent or guilty? Edwards students to decide Big Bad Wolf’s fate

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    Innocent or guilty? Edwards students to decide Big Bad Wolf’s fate

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    Air Force Materiel Command
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center
    Edwards Air Force Base

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