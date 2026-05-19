Innocent or guilty? Edwards students to decide Big Bad Wolf’s fate

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Braylee, jury foreperson, prepares to read the verdict alongside Capt. Matthew Norwood, 412th Test Wing Judge Advocate office, during a fairy tale mock trial at Edwards Air Force Base, California, April 21. Norwood guided the eight-student jury through the deliberation process to highlight the importance of due process. (U.S. Air Force photos by Daniel Kelley)