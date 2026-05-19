Amari, portraying Curly Pig, provides a positive identification of the Big Bad Wolf during a fairy tale mock trial at Edwards Air Force Base, California, April 21. Amari testified as an eyewitness regarding the alleged crimes committed by the defendant at his brick house. (U.S. Air Force photo by Daniel Kelley)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 18:10
|Photo ID:
|9703460
|VIRIN:
|260421-F-OM838-1098
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|7.16 MB
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Innocent or guilty? Edwards students to decide Big Bad Wolf’s fate [Image 5 of 5], by Daniel Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Innocent or guilty? Edwards students to decide Big Bad Wolf’s fate
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