Joey, serving on the student defense team, delivers an excellent closing statement in an attempt to prove the Big Bad Wolf’s innocence during a fairy tale mock trial at Edwards Air Force Base, California, April 21. (U.S. Air Force photos by Daniel Kelley)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 18:10
|Photo ID:
|9703459
|VIRIN:
|260421-F-OM838-1117
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.81 MB
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Innocent or guilty? Edwards students to decide Big Bad Wolf’s fate [Image 5 of 5], by Daniel Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Innocent or guilty? Edwards students to decide Big Bad Wolf’s fate
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