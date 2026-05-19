Innocent or guilty? Edwards students to decide Big Bad Wolf’s fate

Photo By Daniel Kelley | Joey, serving on the student defense team, delivers an excellent closing statement in an attempt to prove the Big Bad Wolf’s innocence during a fairy tale mock trial at Edwards Air Force Base, California, April 21. (U.S. Air Force photos by Daniel Kelley) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Daniel Kelley | Joey, serving on the student defense team, delivers an excellent closing statement in...... read more read more

Students from West Boron Elementary School came to Edwards Air Force Base to litigate a twisted version of The Three Little Pigs on April 21. The event, a fairy tale mock trial, was hosted through a partnership between the STARBASE program and the 412th Test Wing Judge Advocate office.

While the plot followed the traditional tale of three brother pigs who built homes of varying materials to protect themselves from a predatory wolf, the ending took a sharp legal turn. Instead of falling in a boiling pot of water at the bottom of a fireplace, the Big Bad Wolf met the full force of the law, facing criminal charges for his actions.

Students stepped into high-stakes roles to experience the judicial system firsthand. The student-prosecution team was tasked with proving the wolf’s crimes beyond a reasonable doubt. The student-defense team challenged evidence and fought to protect the wolf’s rights. The students forming the jury deliberated on the facts to determine a final verdict. The student-bailiff maintained order and student-witnesses testified to their observations, while the student-court reporter created the official record of the proceedings.

Capt. Matthew Norwood and Master Sgt. Jamel Smith, 412th Test Wing legal office, guided the young legal minds through the complexities of the trial. Despite the defense's efforts, the evidence was overwhelming: the jury found the wolf guilty.

Amari, portraying Curly Pig, provides a positive identification of the Big Bad Wolf during a fairy tale mock trial at Edwards Air Force Base, California, April 21. Amari testified as an eyewitness regarding the alleged crimes committed by the defendant at his brick house. (U.S. Air Force photo by Daniel Kelley)

Joey, serving on the student defense team, delivers an excellent closing statement in an attempt to prove the Big Bad Wolf’s innocence during a fairy tale mock trial at Edwards Air Force Base, California, April 21. (U.S. Air Force photos by Daniel Kelley)

Braylee, jury foreperson, prepares to read the verdict alongside Capt. Matthew Norwood, 412th Test Wing Judge Advocate office, during a fairy tale mock trial at Edwards Air Force Base, California, April 21. Norwood guided the eight-student jury through the deliberation process to highlight the importance of due process. (U.S. Air Force photos by Daniel Kelley)

STARBASE

The mock trial serves as a cornerstone of STARBASE, a five-day, "hands-on, minds-on" Department of War education initiative. The program focuses on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, reaching more than 1,200 students annually across eight partnered school districts.

By bringing the classroom to military-civilian facilities, STARBASE aims to spark interest in local career opportunities and provide students with a unique look at the professional world operating right in their backyard.