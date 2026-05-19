Argentina counterpart visit wreath laying

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Argentine Air Force Chief of Staff Brig. Gen. Gustavo Valverde, center left, and U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Daniel DeVoe, Air Force District of Washington commander, shake hands after a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., May 19, 2026. The wreath-laying was part of a weeklong counterpart visit between Valverde and U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)