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    Argentina counterpart visit wreath laying [Image 10 of 16]

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    Argentina counterpart visit wreath laying

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Argentine Air Force Chief of Staff Brig. Gen. Gustavo Valverde shakes hands with Karen Durham-Aguilera, executive director of the Office of Army Cemeteries, after a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., May 19, 2026. The wreath-laying was part of a weeklong counterpart visit between Valverde and U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 07:41
    Photo ID: 9702627
    VIRIN: 260519-F-LE393-1544
    Resolution: 5645x4032
    Size: 4.92 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Argentina counterpart visit wreath laying [Image 16 of 16], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Argentina counterpart visit wreath laying
    Argentina counterpart visit wreath laying
    Argentina counterpart visit wreath laying
    Argentina counterpart visit wreath laying
    Argentina counterpart visit wreath laying
    Argentina counterpart visit wreath laying
    Argentina counterpart visit wreath laying
    Argentina counterpart visit wreath laying
    Argentina counterpart visit wreath laying
    Argentina counterpart visit wreath laying
    Argentina counterpart visit wreath laying
    Argentina counterpart visit wreath laying
    Argentina counterpart visit wreath laying

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    Argentina
    Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    LE393
    ANC
    Argentine Air Force
    Eric R. Dietrich

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