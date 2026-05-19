Argentina counterpart visit wreath laying

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A U.S. Air Force Honor Guard stands at attention after a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., May 19, 2026. The wreath-laying was part of a weeklong counterpart visit between Argentine Air Force Chief of Staff Brig. Gen. Gustavo Valverde and U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)