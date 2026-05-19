Cristina Barragan, right, shakes hands with Karen Durham-Aguilera, executive director of the Office of Army Cemeteries, after a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., May 19, 2026. The wreath-laying was part of a weeklong counterpart visit between Argentine Air Force Chief of Staff Brig. Gen. Gustavo Valverde, center, and U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 07:41
|Photo ID:
|9702628
|VIRIN:
|260519-F-LE393-1549
|Resolution:
|4926x3941
|Size:
|4.15 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Argentina counterpart visit wreath laying [Image 16 of 16], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.