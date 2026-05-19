Argentina counterpart visit wreath laying

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Cristina Barragan, right, shakes hands with Karen Durham-Aguilera, executive director of the Office of Army Cemeteries, after a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., May 19, 2026. The wreath-laying was part of a weeklong counterpart visit between Argentine Air Force Chief of Staff Brig. Gen. Gustavo Valverde, center, and U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)