Argentine Air Force Chief of Staff Brig. Gen. Gustavo Valverde, left, and U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Daniel DeVoe, Air Force District of Washington commander, pose after a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., May 19, 2026. The wreath-laying was part of a weeklong counterpart visit between Valverde and U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 07:41
|Photo ID:
|9702632
|VIRIN:
|260519-F-LE393-1591
|Resolution:
|4905x3924
|Size:
|2.81 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Argentina counterpart visit wreath laying [Image 16 of 16], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.