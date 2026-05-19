Pacific Air Chief Symposium 2026 concludes

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Royal Australian Air Force Air Marshal Stephen Chappell, Chief of Air Force, provides closing remarks to attendees hailing from the Indo-Pacific, Europe, and North America at the closing of the Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 14, 2026. The symposium brought together air chiefs and senior enlisted leaders from over 20 countries to strengthen alliances and partnerships across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Wren Fiontar)