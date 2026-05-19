Pacific Air Chief Symposium 2026 concludes

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U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, clasps hands with Indonesian Air Force Air Marshal Mingget Tribowo, Commander of the National Air Operations Command, during the closing ceremony of the Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 14, 2026. Air chiefs and senior enlisted leaders from more than 20 countries gathered from around the world to strengthen alliances and partnerships across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Wren Fiontar)