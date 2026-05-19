Pacific Air Chief Symposium 2026 concludes

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U.S. Navy Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, provides remarks to air chiefs and senior enlisted leaders during the Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 14, 2026. Air chiefs and senior enlisted leaders from more than 20 countries gathered from around the world to strengthen alliances and partnerships across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Makenna Patterson)