Pacific Air Chief Symposium 2026 concludes

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Multinational attendees listen to the closing remarks during the Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 14, 2026. Air chiefs and senior enlisted leaders from more than 20 countries gathered from around the world to strengthen alliances and partnerships across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Wren Fiontar)