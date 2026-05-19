Pacific Air Chief Symposium 2026 concludes

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U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Katie McCool looks on as Royal New Zealand Warrant Officer of the Air Force Dwayne Lipsham signs a collection of commemorative multinational signatures from attending dignitaries at the closing of the Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 14, 2026. Air chiefs and senior enlisted leaders from more than 20 countries gathered from around the world to strengthen alliances and partnerships across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Makenna Patterson)