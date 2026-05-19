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    Pacific Air Chief Symposium 2026 concludes [Image 6 of 6]

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    Pacific Air Chief Symposium 2026 concludes

    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Makenna Patterson 

    Pacific Air Forces

    U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Katie McCool looks on as Royal New Zealand Warrant Officer of the Air Force Dwayne Lipsham signs a collection of commemorative multinational signatures from attending dignitaries at the closing of the Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 14, 2026. Air chiefs and senior enlisted leaders from more than 20 countries gathered from around the world to strengthen alliances and partnerships across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Makenna Patterson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 21:53
    Photo ID: 9702341
    VIRIN: 260515-F-ZZ222-6344
    Resolution: 4747x3158
    Size: 3.53 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Pacific Air Chief Symposium 2026 concludes [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Makenna Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Pacific Air Chief Symposium 2026 concludes
    Pacific Air Chief Symposium 2026 concludes
    Pacific Air Chief Symposium 2026 concludes
    Pacific Air Chief Symposium 2026 concludes
    Pacific Air Chief Symposium 2026 concludes
    Pacific Air Chief Symposium 2026 concludes

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    Air Chief Symposium concludes with focus on strengthening airpower, alliances

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