U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Katie McCool looks on as Royal New Zealand Warrant Officer of the Air Force Dwayne Lipsham signs a collection of commemorative multinational signatures from attending dignitaries at the closing of the Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 14, 2026. Air chiefs and senior enlisted leaders from more than 20 countries gathered from around the world to strengthen alliances and partnerships across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Makenna Patterson)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 21:53
|Photo ID:
|9702341
|VIRIN:
|260515-F-ZZ222-6344
|Resolution:
|4747x3158
|Size:
|3.53 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Pacific Air Chief Symposium 2026 concludes [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Makenna Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Chief Symposium concludes with focus on strengthening airpower, alliances
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