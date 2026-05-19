Pacific Air Chief Symposium 2026 concludes

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Multinational air force leaders from throughout the Indo-Pacific, Europe, and North America, attend a panel session during the Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 14, 2026. The symposium brought together air chiefs and senior enlisted leaders from over 20 countries to strengthen alliances and partnerships across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Makenna Patterson)