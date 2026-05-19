U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Janie Flores, left, 86th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog handler, and MWD Tuzes perform in scenarios during Police Week 26 at the Base Exchange at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 14, 2026. The 86th SFS MWD unit is responsible for the handling, care and training of MWDs for drug and explosive detection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 04:35
|Photo ID:
|9700087
|VIRIN:
|260514-F-WG544-1154
|Resolution:
|5221x3474
|Size:
|4.25 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Police Week 26 at Ramstein [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.