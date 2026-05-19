Police Week 26 at Ramstein

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Janie Flores, left, 86th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog handler, and MWD Tuzes perform in scenarios during Police Week 26 at the Base Exchange at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 14, 2026. The 86th SFS MWD unit is responsible for the handling, care and training of MWDs for drug and explosive detection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)