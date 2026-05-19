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    Police Week 26 at Ramstein [Image 9 of 9]

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    Police Week 26 at Ramstein

    GERMANY

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Janie Flores, left, 86th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog handler, and MWD Tuzes perform in scenarios during Police Week 26 at the Base Exchange at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 14, 2026. The 86th SFS MWD unit is responsible for the handling, care and training of MWDs for drug and explosive detection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 04:35
    Photo ID: 9700087
    VIRIN: 260514-F-WG544-1154
    Resolution: 5221x3474
    Size: 4.25 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Police Week 26 at Ramstein [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    435th SFS
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