Police Week 26 at Ramstein

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U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Annastasia Vaughn-Bostic, left, 86th Security Forces Squadron flight sergeant discusses gear on display with U.S. Space Force Sgt Nikolaus Barcinas, Combat Forces Command crew chief during Police Week 26 at the Base Exchange at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 14, 2026. In recognition of Police Week 26, a static display of weapons systems, equipment demonstrations and insight into mission capabilities were rendered. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)