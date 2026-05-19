Police Week 26 at Ramstein

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sam O’Brien, right, 86th Security Forces Squadron defender displays a M240 Machine Gun to Airman 1st Class Dakota Layton, 86th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter at the Base Exchange at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 14, 2026. In recognition of Police Week 26 members around Ramstein were invited to a weapons display event showcasing the equipment and capabilities that support mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)