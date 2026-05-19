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    Police Week 26 at Ramstein [Image 4 of 9]

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    Police Week 26 at Ramstein

    GERMANY

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sam O’Brien, right, 86th Security Forces Squadron defender displays a M240 Machine Gun to Airman 1st Class Dakota Layton, 86th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter at the Base Exchange at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 14, 2026. In recognition of Police Week 26 members around Ramstein were invited to a weapons display event showcasing the equipment and capabilities that support mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 04:35
    Photo ID: 9700079
    VIRIN: 260514-F-WG544-1057
    Resolution: 5549x3692
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Police Week 26 at Ramstein [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Defenders
    86th SFS
    Police Week
    435th SFS
    K9
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