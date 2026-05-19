U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sam O’Brien, right, 86th Security Forces Squadron defender displays a M240 Machine Gun to Airman 1st Class Dakota Layton, 86th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter at the Base Exchange at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 14, 2026. In recognition of Police Week 26 members around Ramstein were invited to a weapons display event showcasing the equipment and capabilities that support mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 04:35
|Photo ID:
|9700079
|VIRIN:
|260514-F-WG544-1057
|Resolution:
|5549x3692
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Police Week 26 at Ramstein [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.