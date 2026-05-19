Police Week 26 at Ramstein

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Janie Flores, 86th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog handler, and MWD Tuzes perform during a K9 demonstration event at the Base Exchange at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 14, 2026. An annual event, Police Week’s purpose is to recognize the effort and sacrifice of Defenders by bringing awareness to the community and celebrating the achievements of their team members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)