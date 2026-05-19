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    Police Week 26 at Ramstein [Image 8 of 9]

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    Police Week 26 at Ramstein

    GERMANY

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Janie Flores, 86th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog handler, and MWD Tuzes perform during a K9 demonstration event at the Base Exchange at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 14, 2026. An annual event, Police Week’s purpose is to recognize the effort and sacrifice of Defenders by bringing awareness to the community and celebrating the achievements of their team members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 04:35
    Photo ID: 9700086
    VIRIN: 260514-F-WG544-1144
    Resolution: 4536x3018
    Size: 3.82 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Police Week 26 at Ramstein [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Defenders
    86th SFS
    Police Week
    435th SFS
    K9
    Ramstein

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