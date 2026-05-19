Police Week 26 at Ramstein

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Janie Flores, 86th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog handler, and MWD Tuzes pose for a photo during Police Week 26 at the Base Exchange at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 14, 2026. In recognition of Police Week 26, a K9 demonstration was held, providing insight into what capabilities the SFS’s MWDs may offer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)