U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Janie Flores, 86th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog handler, and MWD Tuzes pose for a photo during Police Week 26 at the Base Exchange at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 14, 2026. In recognition of Police Week 26, a K9 demonstration was held, providing insight into what capabilities the SFS’s MWDs may offer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 04:35
|Photo ID:
|9700082
|VIRIN:
|260514-F-WG544-1093
|Resolution:
|5628x3745
|Size:
|4.48 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Police Week 26 at Ramstein [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.