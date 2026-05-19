Date Taken: 05.16.2026 Date Posted: 05.20.2026 14:03 Photo ID: 9697961 VIRIN: 260516-N-LX264-9554 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 2.55 MB Location: US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Musician Seaman Tamra Martinez rendered honors to our nation by singing the National Anthem prior to kickoff at the New England Revolution soccer match at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Caleb Dinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.