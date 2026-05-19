Date Taken: 05.16.2026 Date Posted: 05.20.2026 14:03 Photo ID: 9697943 VIRIN: 260516-N-LX264-1500 Resolution: 4284x5712 Size: 3.27 MB Location: US

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This work, Navy Band Northeast's Jack Tar Brass Band Performs at Gillette Stadium for Salute to Heroes Night [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Caleb Dinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.