Date Taken: 05.16.2026 Date Posted: 05.20.2026 14:03 Photo ID: 9697953 VIRIN: 260516-N-LX264-3758 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.53 MB Location: US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Navy Band Northeast's Popular Music Group Rhode Island Sound Performs at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA for Salute to Heroes Night. [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Caleb Dinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.