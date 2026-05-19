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    Navy Band Northeast's Popular Music Group Rhode Island Sound Performs at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA for Salute to Heroes Night. [Image 2 of 5]

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    Navy Band Northeast's Popular Music Group Rhode Island Sound Performs at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA for Salute to Heroes Night.

    UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caleb Dinger 

    Navy Band Northeast

    Navy Band Northeast's Popular Music Group Rhode Island Sound Performs at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA for Salute to Heroes Night.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 14:03
    Photo ID: 9697950
    VIRIN: 260516-N-LX264-2368
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Band Northeast's Popular Music Group Rhode Island Sound Performs at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA for Salute to Heroes Night. [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Caleb Dinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Band Northeast's Jack Tar Brass Band Performs at Gillette Stadium for Salute to Heroes Night
    Navy Band Northeast's Popular Music Group Rhode Island Sound Performs at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA for Salute to Heroes Night.
    Navy Band Northeast's Popular Music Group Rhode Island Sound Performs at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA for Salute to Heroes Night.
    Navy Band Northeast's Jack Tar Brass Band Performs at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA for Salute to Heroes Night.
    Musician Seaman Tamra Martinez rendered honors to our nation by singing the National Anthem prior to kickoff at the New England Revolution soccer match at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA.

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