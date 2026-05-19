USS Cleveland Bells Displayed at Cleveland City Hall

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CLEVELAND (May 19, 2026) – Bells associated with previous USS Cleveland namesake ships are displayed between the U.S. flag and the Cleveland flag inside Cleveland City Hall in Cleveland, Ohio, May 19, 2026. The display connected the city’s civic history with the naval legacy carried forward by USS Cleveland (LCS 31). Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart)