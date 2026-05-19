USS Cleveland Bells Displayed at Cleveland City Hall

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CLEVELAND (May 19, 2026) – The 1942 bell from USS Cleveland (CL-55) is displayed with bells associated with previous USS Cleveland namesake ships inside Cleveland City Hall in Cleveland, Ohio, May 19, 2026. The display connected the newly commissioned USS Cleveland (LCS 31) with more than a century of naval service carried by ships bearing the Cleveland name. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart)