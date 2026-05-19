USS Cleveland Bells Displayed at Cleveland City Hall

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CLEVELAND (May 19, 2026) – Bells associated with previous USS Cleveland namesake ships are displayed inside Cleveland City Hall in Cleveland, Ohio, May 19, 2026. The display included the 1942 bell from USS Cleveland (CL-55), the original 1903 bell from USS Cleveland (C-19), which later served aboard USS Cleveland (LPD-7), and a smaller quarterdeck bell from USS Cleveland (LPD-7). USS Cleveland (LCS 31) is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart)