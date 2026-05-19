CLEVELAND (May 19, 2026) – Bells associated with previous USS Cleveland namesake ships are displayed inside Cleveland City Hall in Cleveland, Ohio, May 19, 2026. The display included the 1942 bell from USS Cleveland (CL-55), the original 1903 bell from USS Cleveland (C-19), which later served aboard USS Cleveland (LPD-7), and a smaller quarterdeck bell from USS Cleveland (LPD-7). USS Cleveland (LCS 31) is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 01:22
|Photo ID:
|9696662
|VIRIN:
|260519-N-UP745-1003
|Resolution:
|5936x3957
|Size:
|5.64 MB
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
|Hometown:
|CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Cleveland Bells Displayed at Cleveland City Hall [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Theoplis Stewart II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.