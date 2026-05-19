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    USS Cleveland Bells Displayed at Cleveland City Hall [Image 3 of 6]

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    USS Cleveland Bells Displayed at Cleveland City Hall

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Theoplis Stewart II 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    CLEVELAND (May 19, 2026) – A plaque identifies the original 1903 USS Cleveland (C-19) bell, which later served aboard USS Cleveland (LPD-7), during a display inside Cleveland City Hall in Cleveland, Ohio, May 19, 2026. The display brought together bells associated with previous USS Cleveland namesake ships following the commissioning of USS Cleveland (LCS 31) in its namesake city. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 01:22
    Photo ID: 9696664
    VIRIN: 260519-N-UP745-1006
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.07 MB
    Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Cleveland Bells Displayed at Cleveland City Hall [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Theoplis Stewart II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Cleveland Bells Displayed at Cleveland City Hall
    USS Cleveland Bells Displayed at Cleveland City Hall
    USS Cleveland Bells Displayed at Cleveland City Hall
    USS Cleveland Bells Displayed at Cleveland City Hall
    USS Cleveland Bells Displayed at Cleveland City Hall
    USS Cleveland Bells Displayed at Cleveland City Hall

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    USS Cleveland (LPD 7)
    USS Cleveland
    Surface Warriors
    Ship Bell
    Cleveland
    USS Cleveland (LCS 31)

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