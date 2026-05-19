USS Cleveland Bells Displayed at Cleveland City Hall

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CLEVELAND (May 19, 2026) – The original 1903 USS Cleveland (C-19) bell, which later served aboard USS Cleveland (LPD-7), is displayed inside Cleveland City Hall in Cleveland, Ohio, May 19, 2026. The bell features artwork depicting the Battle of Lake Erie, connecting Cleveland’s naval namesake history with Great Lakes maritime heritage. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart)