U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, poses for a photo with local council members outside the distinguished visitor lounge during a community relations tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 30, 2026. The tour concluded a full day of mission briefings, static displays and discussions aimed at strengthening ties between Yokota and its host communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 02:06
|Photo ID:
|9689710
|VIRIN:
|260430-F-TU760-1173
|Resolution:
|6774x4516
|Size:
|7.79 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Yokota welcomes local municipalities for installation tour [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.