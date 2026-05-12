Yokota welcomes local municipalities for installation tour

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U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, poses for a photo with local council members outside the distinguished visitor lounge during a community relations tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 30, 2026. The tour concluded a full day of mission briefings, static displays and discussions aimed at strengthening ties between Yokota and its host communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)