U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, speaks with a local council member during a community relations tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 30, 2026. The tour hosted 31 members from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the local municipalities surrounding Yokota Air Base councils to foster partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 02:06
|Photo ID:
|9689706
|VIRIN:
|260430-F-TU760-1046
|Resolution:
|7575x5050
|Size:
|12.64 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Yokota welcomes local municipalities for installation tour [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.