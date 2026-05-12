Yokota welcomes local municipalities for installation tour

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U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, speaks with a local council member during a community relations tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 30, 2026. The tour hosted 31 members from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the local municipalities surrounding Yokota Air Base councils to foster partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)