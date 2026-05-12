Yokota welcomes local municipalities for installation tour

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Members assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron brief local council members inside a C-130J Super Hercules during a community relations tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 30, 2026. The static display offered Tokyo-area representatives an inside look at the aircraft that anchors the wing's tactical airlift mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)