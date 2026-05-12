Members assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron brief local council members inside a C-130J Super Hercules during a community relations tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 30, 2026. The static display offered Tokyo-area representatives an inside look at the aircraft that anchors the wing's tactical airlift mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 02:06
|Photo ID:
|9689708
|VIRIN:
|260430-F-TU760-1094
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|12.41 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Yokota welcomes local municipalities for installation tour [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.