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    Yokota welcomes local municipalities for installation tour [Image 3 of 5]

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    Yokota welcomes local municipalities for installation tour

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.30.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Members assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron brief local council members inside a C-130J Super Hercules during a community relations tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 30, 2026. The static display offered Tokyo-area representatives an inside look at the aircraft that anchors the wing's tactical airlift mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 02:06
    Photo ID: 9689708
    VIRIN: 260430-F-TU760-1094
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 12.41 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Yokota welcomes local municipalities for installation tour [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Yokota welcomes local municipalities for installation tour
    Yokota welcomes local municipalities for installation tour
    Yokota welcomes local municipalities for installation tour
    Yokota welcomes local municipalities for installation tour
    Yokota welcomes local municipalities for installation tour

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    374th Airlift Wing, Community, Partners and Allies, PACAF

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