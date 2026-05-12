Local council members tour a static display C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing and 36th Airlift Squadron, during a community relations tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 30, 2026. The tour gave visitors a firsthand look at the wing's airlift mission in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 02:06
|Photo ID:
|9689707
|VIRIN:
|260430-F-TU760-1082
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5.37 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Yokota welcomes local municipalities for installation tour [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.