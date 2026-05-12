Yokota welcomes local municipalities for installation tour

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Local council members tour a static display C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing and 36th Airlift Squadron, during a community relations tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 30, 2026. The tour gave visitors a firsthand look at the wing's airlift mission in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)