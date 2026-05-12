Yokota welcomes local municipalities for installation tour

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Local council members tour a static display C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing and 36th Airlift Squadron, during a community relations tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 30, 2026. The tour brought 31 representatives from municipalities around Yokota Air Base and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government to learn about the U.S. Air Force operations in Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)