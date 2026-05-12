Local council members tour a static display C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing and 36th Airlift Squadron, during a community relations tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 30, 2026. The tour brought 31 representatives from municipalities around Yokota Air Base and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government to learn about the U.S. Air Force operations in Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 02:06
|Photo ID:
|9689709
|VIRIN:
|260430-F-TU760-1116
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|10.4 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Yokota welcomes local municipalities for installation tour [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.