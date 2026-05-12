CLEVELAND (May 16, 2026) – The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Cleveland (LCS 31) is commissioned in a ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio, May 16, 2026. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charlotte C. Oliver)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 16:48
|Photo ID:
|9688464
|VIRIN:
|260516-N-HV737-1385
|Resolution:
|2552x1698
|Size:
|974.87 KB
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Cleveland (LCS 31) commissions in namesake city [Image 26 of 26], by PO1 Charlotte Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.