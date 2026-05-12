USS Cleveland (LCS 31) commissions in namesake city

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CLEVELAND (May 16, 2026) – Robyn Modly, center, Ship Sponsor of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Cleveland (LCS 31) speaks during the commissioning ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio, May 16, 2026. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charlotte C. Oliver)