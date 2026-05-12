CLEVELAND (May 16, 2026) – Sailors assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Cleveland (LCS 31) man the rails as the ship is "brought to life" during the commissioning ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio, May 16, 2026. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charlotte C. Oliver)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 16:48
|Photo ID:
|9688462
|VIRIN:
|260516-N-HV737-1370
|Resolution:
|4659x3100
|Size:
|3.1 MB
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Cleveland (LCS 31) commissions in namesake city [Image 26 of 26], by PO1 Charlotte Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.