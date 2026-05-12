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    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) commissions in namesake city [Image 21 of 26]

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    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) commissions in namesake city

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charlotte Oliver  

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    CLEVELAND (May 16, 2026) – Sailors assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Cleveland (LCS 31) man the rails as the ship is "brought to life" during the commissioning ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio, May 16, 2026. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charlotte C. Oliver)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2020
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 16:48
    Photo ID: 9688458
    VIRIN: 260516-N-HV737-1353
    Resolution: 5314x3536
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Cleveland (LCS 31) commissions in namesake city [Image 26 of 26], by PO1 Charlotte Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) commissions in namesake city
    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) commissions in namesake city
    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) commissions in namesake city
    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) commissions in namesake city
    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) commissions in namesake city
    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) commissions in namesake city
    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) commissions in namesake city
    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) commissions in namesake city
    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) commissions in namesake city
    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) commissions in namesake city
    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) commissions in namesake city
    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) commissions in namesake city
    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) commissions in namesake city
    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) commissions in namesake city
    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) commissions in namesake city
    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) commissions in namesake city
    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) commissions in namesake city
    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) commissions in namesake city
    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) commissions in namesake city
    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) commissions in namesake city
    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) commissions in namesake city
    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) commissions in namesake city
    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) commissions in namesake city
    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) commissions in namesake city
    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) commissions in namesake city

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    commissioning
    Celveland
    Navy 250
    Ohio
    U.S. Navy
    USS Cleveland (LCS 31)

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