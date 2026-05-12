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    Annual Kindergraves Memorial Ceremony connects KMC to peace and remembrance [Image 5 of 9]

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    Annual Kindergraves Memorial Ceremony connects KMC to peace and remembrance

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing reads the names of those buried at the Kindergraves Memorial Site in Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 16, 2026. The Kaiserslautern Kindergraves Memorial Foundation, which is co-chaired by the German-American Club Kaiserslautern and the Ramstein Area Chiefs' Group, was established in 1986 to maintain the memorial site, organize remembrance ceremonies and address family inquiries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 11:35
    Photo ID: 9688052
    VIRIN: 260515-F-BD538-1115
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 4.65 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Annual Kindergraves Memorial Ceremony connects KMC to peace and remembrance [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Annual Kindergraves Memorial Ceremony connects KMC to peace and remembrance
    Annual Kindergraves Memorial Ceremony connects KMC to peace and remembrance
    Annual Kindergraves Memorial Ceremony connects KMC to peace and remembrance
    Annual Kindergraves Memorial Ceremony connects KMC to peace and remembrance
    Annual Kindergraves Memorial Ceremony connects KMC to peace and remembrance
    Annual Kindergraves Memorial Ceremony connects KMC to peace and remembrance
    Annual Kindergraves Memorial Ceremony connects KMC to peace and remembrance
    Annual Kindergraves Memorial Ceremony connects KMC to peace and remembrance
    Annual Kindergraves Memorial Ceremony connects KMC to peace and remembrance

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