Annual Kindergraves Memorial Ceremony connects KMC to peace and remembrance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing reads the names of those buried at the Kindergraves Memorial Site in Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 16, 2026. The Kaiserslautern Kindergraves Memorial Foundation, which is co-chaired by the German-American Club Kaiserslautern and the Ramstein Area Chiefs' Group, was established in 1986 to maintain the memorial site, organize remembrance ceremonies and address family inquiries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd)