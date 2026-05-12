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    Annual Kindergraves Memorial Ceremony connects KMC to peace and remembrance [Image 9 of 9]

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    Annual Kindergraves Memorial Ceremony connects KMC to peace and remembrance

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd 

    86th Airlift Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Herrman, 569th United States Forces Police Squadron senior enlisted leader, Jochen Balzulat, German-American Club Kaiserslautern president, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Denice Malave, 21st Theater Sustainment Command senior enlisted advisor, lights candles during the Kindergraves Memorial Ceremony at Daenner Chapel, Germany, May 16, 2026. The memorial ceremony, commemorating the 451 children who were part of the U.S. military community and died early in life between 1952 and 1971, consisted of a chapel service followed by a wreath laying and graveside blessing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 11:36
    Photo ID: 9688051
    VIRIN: 260516-F-BD538-1027
    Resolution: 5442x4082
    Size: 3.94 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Annual Kindergraves Memorial Ceremony connects KMC to peace and remembrance [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Annual Kindergraves Memorial Ceremony connects KMC to peace and remembrance
    Annual Kindergraves Memorial Ceremony connects KMC to peace and remembrance
    Annual Kindergraves Memorial Ceremony connects KMC to peace and remembrance
    Annual Kindergraves Memorial Ceremony connects KMC to peace and remembrance
    Annual Kindergraves Memorial Ceremony connects KMC to peace and remembrance
    Annual Kindergraves Memorial Ceremony connects KMC to peace and remembrance
    Annual Kindergraves Memorial Ceremony connects KMC to peace and remembrance
    Annual Kindergraves Memorial Ceremony connects KMC to peace and remembrance
    Annual Kindergraves Memorial Ceremony connects KMC to peace and remembrance

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    Memorial Service Ceremony

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