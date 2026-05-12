Annual Kindergraves Memorial Ceremony connects KMC to peace and remembrance

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From left, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Herrman, 569th United States Forces Police Squadron senior enlisted leader, Jochen Balzulat, German-American Club Kaiserslautern president, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Denice Malave, 21st Theater Sustainment Command senior enlisted advisor, lights candles during the Kindergraves Memorial Ceremony at Daenner Chapel, Germany, May 16, 2026. The memorial ceremony, commemorating the 451 children who were part of the U.S. military community and died early in life between 1952 and 1971, consisted of a chapel service followed by a wreath laying and graveside blessing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd)