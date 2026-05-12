U.S. and German Kaiserslautern Military Community leaders attend the Kindergraves Memorial Ceremony at Daenner Chapel, Germany, May 16, 2026. The memorial ceremony, commemorating the 451 children who were part of the U.S. military community and died early in life between 1952 and 1971, consisted of a chapel service followed by a wreath laying and graveside blessing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 11:36
|Photo ID:
|9688048
|VIRIN:
|260516-F-BD538-1012
|Resolution:
|6292x3818
|Size:
|4.65 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Annual Kindergraves Memorial Ceremony connects KMC to peace and remembrance [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.