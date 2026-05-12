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    Annual Kindergraves Memorial Ceremony connects KMC to peace and remembrance [Image 2 of 9]

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    Annual Kindergraves Memorial Ceremony connects KMC to peace and remembrance

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Rotimi Adedokun, 86th Airlift Wing chaplain, offers a graveside blessing with Max Eisfeld, Kaiserslautern Church district priest, during the Kindergraves Memorial Ceremony in Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 16, 2026. The memorial ceremony, commemorating the 451 children who were part of the U.S. military community and died early in life between 1952 and 1971, consisted of a chapel service followed by a wreath laying and graveside blessing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 11:36
    Photo ID: 9688047
    VIRIN: 260515-F-BD538-1087
    Resolution: 4519x2916
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Annual Kindergraves Memorial Ceremony connects KMC to peace and remembrance [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Annual Kindergraves Memorial Ceremony connects KMC to peace and remembrance
    Annual Kindergraves Memorial Ceremony connects KMC to peace and remembrance
    Annual Kindergraves Memorial Ceremony connects KMC to peace and remembrance
    Annual Kindergraves Memorial Ceremony connects KMC to peace and remembrance
    Annual Kindergraves Memorial Ceremony connects KMC to peace and remembrance
    Annual Kindergraves Memorial Ceremony connects KMC to peace and remembrance
    Annual Kindergraves Memorial Ceremony connects KMC to peace and remembrance
    Annual Kindergraves Memorial Ceremony connects KMC to peace and remembrance
    Annual Kindergraves Memorial Ceremony connects KMC to peace and remembrance

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    KMC, memorial service, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, community leaders, Kaiserslautern

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