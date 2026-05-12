Annual Kindergraves Memorial Ceremony connects KMC to peace and remembrance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Rotimi Adedokun, 86th Airlift Wing chaplain, offers a graveside blessing with Max Eisfeld, Kaiserslautern Church district priest, during the Kindergraves Memorial Ceremony in Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 16, 2026. The memorial ceremony, commemorating the 451 children who were part of the U.S. military community and died early in life between 1952 and 1971, consisted of a chapel service followed by a wreath laying and graveside blessing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd)