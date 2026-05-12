Annual Kindergraves Memorial Ceremony connects KMC to peace and remembrance

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Anja Pfeiffer, City of Kaiserslautern deputy mayor, speaks to U.S. and German Kaiserslautern Military Community attendees during the Kindergraves Memorial Ceremony at Daenner Chapel, Germany, May 16, 2026. The memorial ceremony, commemorating the 451 children who were part of the U.S. military community and died early in life between 1952 and 1971, consisted of a chapel service followed by a wreath laying and graveside blessing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd)