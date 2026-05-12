Annual Kindergraves Memorial Ceremony connects KMC to peace and remembrance

Jochen Balzulat, German-American Club Kaiserslautern president, speaks during the Kindergraves Memorial Ceremony at Daenner Chapel, Germany, May 16, 2026. The Kaiserslautern Kindergraves Memorial Foundation, which is co-chaired by the German-American Club Kaiserslautern and the Ramstein Area Chiefs' Group, was established in 1986 to maintain the memorial site, organize remembrance ceremonies and address family inquiries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 11:36
|Photo ID:
|9688045
|VIRIN:
|260515-F-BD538-1080
|Resolution:
|3836x2538
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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