U.S. Army Pfc. Johnson from the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade allows students from Hampton Primary School to play inside a parachute, Fort Bragg, N.C. May 1. 2026. Hampton hosts an annual event where Soldiers across the installation give students hands-on experiences with equipment and personnel. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eli Baker)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 05:50
|Photo ID:
|9687855
|VIRIN:
|260501-A-RF972-3286
|Resolution:
|4871x3247
|Size:
|5.01 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hampton Day, "WOW, so cool" [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Eli Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.