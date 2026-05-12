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    Hampton Day, "WOW, so cool" [Image 3 of 8]

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    Hampton Day, &quot;WOW, so cool&quot;

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Eli Baker 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Pfc. Johnson from the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade allows students from Hampton Primary School to play inside a parachute, Fort Bragg, N.C. May 1. 2026. Hampton hosts an annual event where Soldiers across the installation give students hands-on experiences with equipment and personnel. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eli Baker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 05:50
    Photo ID: 9687855
    VIRIN: 260501-A-RF972-3286
    Resolution: 4871x3247
    Size: 5.01 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Hampton Day, "WOW, so cool" [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Eli Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Education Activity schools
    community engagement
    82nd Combat Avation Brigade
    82nd CAB
    82nd Airborne Division

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