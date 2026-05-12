Hampton Day, BEEP BEEP

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U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sullivan from the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade allows students from Hampton Primary School to use the horn of a wrecker truck, Fort Bragg, N.C. May 1. 2026. Hampton hosts an annual event where Soldiers across the installation give students hands-on experiences with equipment and personnel. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eli Baker)