U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sullivan from the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade allows students from Hampton Primary School to use the horn of a wrecker truck, Fort Bragg, N.C. May 1. 2026. Hampton hosts an annual event where Soldiers across the installation give students hands-on experiences with equipment and personnel. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eli Baker)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 05:51
|Photo ID:
|9687852
|VIRIN:
|260501-A-RF972-7201
|Resolution:
|5758x3839
|Size:
|4.2 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hampton Day, BEEP BEEP [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Eli Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.